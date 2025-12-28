Original WrestleMania 42 Main Event Plans For Seth Rollins Revealed

During a recent interview on Mohr Stories, top WWE star Seth Rollins, who is currently sidelined, revealed that he has “another three or four months” left for his shoulder to heal before he can possibly return to the ring.

This timeline could impact his participation in next year’s WWE WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE sources have indicated that Rollins’ potential appearance at WrestleMania 42 is still an option, but it is not guaranteed. Meltzer also mentioned that there was an initial plan to schedule Rollins vs. Roman Reigns as the main event for one of the nights of WrestleMania 42. While that match could still occur, it will not be for a title.

Furthermore, it seems WWE is now shifting its focus to a Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns matchup for the premium live event.

This development follows Rollins’ comments to Bert Kreischer on Something’s Burning last November, where he stated that his WrestleMania 42 status was “TBD.”

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18, 2026, and Sunday, April 19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.