Eric Bischoff Explains What John Cena’s Heel Turn Was Missing

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff discussed various topics, including what was lacking in John Cena’s heel turn, on his podcast, 83 Weeks.

Bischoff said, “Yeah, the heel turn was definitely a disappointment. And I think what disappointed me specifically was the lack of build-up towards that moment. Just freeze that moment with the hug and looking over the shoulder — that moment right there, that was kind of cool. I liked it. I would have freaking loved it if something would have happened along that journey to that point that would have at least nurtured my interest in seeing something happen.”

On wanting something different:

“I want to sense something’s different, but I don’t want to know what it is. I just want to feel something that’s noticeable. It could have been the way John started walking to the ring. It could have been any number of little things that the announcers could have built on. It could have helped create the story a little bit about just something so subtle that — not to the point where you’re tipping your hand, and that’s where the art comes in. This is not a science, not a math formula. You just gotta have to kind of feel it. But if they could have found that line and built up to that on top of that killer moment? Maybe things would have ultimately been different. I just think the whole thing from the get-go, for something that big, for there not to have been a better act one? To this day, confuses me. Because they have the people there to do it. They know what they’re doing.”

On Randy Orton’s retirement tour:

“For me, the one retirement tour that I want to see is Randy Orton. I think so much of Randy as a performer. He is such an unbelievable performer that I’d like to see him get the send-off that he absolutely deserves.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)