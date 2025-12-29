Saraya Looks Back On Neck Injury That Forced Her WWE Retirement

Pro wrestling veteran Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, experienced a severe neck injury eight years ago that almost ended her wrestling career.

The injury occurred during a six-woman tag team match and forced her to retire from in-ring competition. After leaving WWE, she signed with AEW in 2022.

Recently, Saraya took to her Twitter (X) account to reflect on that injury.

Saraya wrote, “8 years yesterday from when I thought my career was over during a Uniondale house show. What a ride it’s been since. Grateful for my health, family, friends and fans. You truly keep me going! My noodle neck is as strong as ever haha

Can’t wait for what 2026 has in store ❤️⚡️”

Saraya is currently a free agent and has expressed openness to a potential return to WWE. However, her ability to wrestle for WWE remains uncertain. She previously left the company partly because they would not clear her for a return, and there is no information available about what the future holds for her.