AEW Worlds End Results – December 27, 2025

AEW Worlds End 2025 goes down tonight as the final pay-per-view of the year from All Elite Wrestling.

Kicking off at 7/6c with the ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show, the AEW Worlds End 2025 pay-per-view itself starts at 8/7c from NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

The following are complete AEW Worlds End results from Wednesday, December 27, 2025. The report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 7-12:30am EST.

AEW WORLDS END RESULTS 12/27/25

Renee Paquette welcomes us to the Zero Hour pre-show from the entrance ramp inside NOW Arena. She is joined by RJ City, who jokes about still having a job in AEW, as well as Lexy Nair and Jeff Jarrett.

Adam Cole Appears

After their brief introductions and rundown of the lineup for tonight, they send things over to Adam Cole. Cole appears via Zoom from home to hype up the AEW Continental Classic wrapping up tonight.

He predicts Konosuke Takeshita will beat Kazuchika Okada, and that Jon Moxley will beat Kyle Fletcher. He then predicts Takeshita will win in the finals with a victory over Moxley. He says fans may see more of him in 2026.

Sisters Of Sin vs. Hyan & Maya World

Hyan and Maya World make their respective ring entrances, as we are sent down to ringside where Excalibur and Nigel McGuinness check-in on commentary. The duo settles in the ring and their music dies down. Their opponents, the Sisters of Sin duo of Julia Hart and Skye Blue make their way out.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first pre-show match of the evening. Hart and World kick things off for their respective teams. We see Hyan and Maya utilize frequent tags to settle into an early offensive lead.

Unfortunately for them, however, things don’t continue this way for long. Blue tags in and shifts the offensive momentum into her favor. She settles into a comfortable lead and brings in Julia, who adds to it, before the two ultimately finish things off with a quick victory.

Winners: Sisters Of Sin

Zack Gibson vs. Eddie Kingston

After a quick video package airs to promote the four-way world title main event for the pay-per-view card later this evening, we return inside NOW Arena. The Grizzled Young Veterans theme hits and out comes James Drake and Zack Gibson.

Gibson tries cutting a promo as he walks to the ring, boasting about being Liverpool’s finest, but as he settles in the ring and tries to get to his point, he is cut off by the familiar sounds of Eddie Kingston’s theme. “The Mad King” beelines towards the ring as the crowd roars.

Kingston hits the ring and begins beating down Drake and Gibson by himself. The bell sounds and he goes to work on his advertised opponent, Gibson, as Excalibur and McGuinness remind us on commentary that Kingston beat Drake recently in singles competition.

After a strong start from Kingston, we see Gibson hit a big dive from the ring to “The Mad King” on the floor as Kingston was distracted by Drake. Gibson settles into a comfortable offensive lead back in the ring, raking at the eyes of Kingston in the ropes.

Kingston and Gibson break out in a good-old-fashioned slugfest in the middle of the ring. Kingston gets the better of the exchange, before backing Gibson into the corner for some machinegun-style rapid-fire chops. Drake gets on the apron and hits Kingston with a cheap shot behind the referee’s back.

Gibson capitalizes with a big knee off the middle rope. Kingston gets up on his knees and Gibson blasts him with a shot. He yells in his face to stay down. He blasts him again. He slaps Kingston and Kingston loses it and goes buck-wild on him, culminating with a DDT for the win.

Drake chokes Kingston out with the scarf afterwards. While Drake holds the scarf choke, Gibson gears up for the coast-to-coast kick in the grill. Before he can execute it, however, Ortiz runs out to make the save for his longtime friend, running off the Grizzled Young Vets.

Winner: Eddie Kingston

Mark Davis & Rocky Romero vs. Mascara Dorada & Bandido

A video package airs to promote the semifinal matches in the AEW Continental Classic taking place later during the pay-per-view portion of tonight’s event. Excalibur informs us that Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kazuchika Okada and Jon Moxley vs. Kyle Fletcher will kick off the pay-per-view broadcast.

Inside the arena once again, the ring entrances for our next Zero Hour pre-show match begins. Out first comes RPG Vice from The Don Callis Family. Mark Davis and Rocky Romero make their way out and head to the ring. They settle inside and their music dies down.

Now the entrance tune for their opponents begins, with Mascara Dorada and Bandido coming out back-to-back. The ROH World Champion gets the fire pyro for his entrance, and a big pop from the Chicago-based crowd. The commentators remind us Bandido won the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Kicking things off for their respective teams at the onset are Davis and Dorada. Davis starts off strong. Bandido tags in. Davis handles him with ease, over-powering him early on as well.

We see the action spill out to the floor where some cool spots go down, including modern day Ole Anderson, aka Mark Davis, hitting a running splash onto a seated Bandido on a chair. Back in the ring, Bandido and Dorada speed things up and finish this one out with an impressive victory.

Winners: Mascara Dorada & Bandido

The Demand & Josh Alexander vs. JetSpeed & Jurassic Express

An El Clon is coming to Collision in 2026 vignette airs. Excalibur apologizes for those technical difficulties. A video package airs promoting Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s World Championship later in the pay-per-view portion of the show.

Back inside the arena, a split-screen promo from Don Callis airs as entrances for our next match begin. Out comes Jurassic Express, only to be attacked from behind by The Demand trio of Ricochet and The Gates of Agony, and their partner Josh Alexander.

We see a member of the opposition carried off to the back. JetSpeed make their way out as Jack Perry and Luchasaurus’ partners. They are doing way too much, too fast, to try and keep up with considering how many names are involved and others being shown all in a span of about 10 seconds.

Anyways, the match gets underway and now we see Ricochet taking it to Bailey. After some more back-and-forth action things begin to pick up with just a few minutes remaining on the pre-show. We see Perry low-bridged Liona to the outside and laid out Ricochet with a bounce back lariat, as a leaping DDT spiked Alexander for a near fall.

The Demand triple teamed Perry, with Ricochet hitting his running Shooting Star for two. G.O.A. went after JetSpeed, who used their quickness to send Kaun & Liona packing. Perry got a few near falls, but Ricochet responded with the visually impressive powerbomb into Death Valley Driver for a close two.

Loading up The Spirit Gun, Ricochet went for the home-run shot until Luchasaurus came out with his shoulder bandaged up and took out Kaun & Alexander with clotheslines. Perry made the hot tag to a one-armed Luchasaurus, as JetSpeed took out Kaun & Alexander with double moonsaults. Perry tags in and hits Sacrifice Knee for 1-2-3.

Winners: JetSpeed & Jurassic Express

AEW Continental Classic Semifinals

Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita

The Zero Hour pre-show wraps up and we shift gears and make our transition into the main pay-per-view portion of tonight’s event. An excellent opening video package airs to get us started, focusing on the final matches in the 2025 AEW Continental Classic tournament.

Inside the arena, we head down to ringside for our PPV opener. In the first of two semifinal matches in the C2, we will see last year’s tournament winner and the self-proclaimed greatest tournament wrestler of all-time, Kazuchika Okada, going one-on-one against “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita.

The two make their respective ring entrances and then the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. We hear some loud “Holy sh*t!” chants before anything even happens. Okada extends a hand to the Alpha, who slaps it in a slight show of sportsmanship despite their differences.

From there, things get started as they lock up. Okada wrings the arm of Takeshita. Takeshita reverses it, putting the pressure on Okada. The two end up in the ring ropes, where the referee jumps in and calls for a break. The action continues.

Okada takes the Alpha to the mat for a toe hold. Konosuke starts to fight back, leading to a side headlock from Okada. Takeshita fights to his feet before being brought to the ropes by Okada, who obliges with a break before booting Takeshita in the gut. Takeshita narrowly dodges a Rainmaker lariat for a flying clothesline of his own.

Takeshita gets a head-scissor on Okada while going after the arm, but Okada manages to break free to get to the outside. Konosuke follows him, but gets sent to the barricade for his efforts before Okada catches him with a drop toe hold, sending the Alpha face first into a chair.

He follows with a suplex sending Takeshita to the floor, and then sending him into the barricade before bringing the fight back into the ring. Okada goes for a cover, but only gets a near-fall before Takeshita gets back to his feet. Okada mocks him, offering a free shot that Takeshita takes, before Okada hits a DDT for a two-count.

With both men back up, they start going at it once more before Takeshita drops Okada with a brain-buster. He brings Okada back up to send to the ropes, and despite Okada ducking a clothesline he ends up taking a hurricanrana that sends him to the outside.

Takeshita gets the drop on him with a dive. He quickly brings the Rainmaker back into the ring to stop the ref’s count. Takeshita charges from the corner, taking Okada out with a boot followed by an exploder suplex sending him to the canvas. He goes to work on the neck of Okada, but the Rainmaker goes after his face to force a break.

Okada in the corner, and he catches Takeshita with what I can best describe as a backpack neck-breaker before setting up for an elbow drop from the top rope, and flipping off both the crowd and Takeshita. Konosuke won’t take that lying down, however, and he gets to his feet to land some hard strikes on Okada.

They go back and forth until Okada gets rocked, dropping to a knee. Okada is back up and they go back and forth once again, until Okada sends Takeshita to his knees with an uppercut. He looks for a tombstone piledriver, but Takeshita counters and that gets countered. Takeshita finally lands a modified tombstone.

He follows that up with a wheelbarrow suplex. He brings Okada to his feet, but gets caught by the Rainmaker…only to counter the lariat into a Blue Thunder Bomb, which gets the Alpha a close near-fall. Takeshita gets to the corner for a Power Drive Knee, but Okada blocks it before landing a Rainmaker lariat.

‘The Alpha’ simply absorbs it, seemingly unfazed. He lands a couple forearms but takes a Rainmaker lariat dropping him to the mat. Okada holds onto the wrist for a second one, bringing Takeshita to this feet, but the Alpha counters with a headbutt.

Okada manages to fight back with a German suplex, looking for another Rainmaker lariat before Takeshita counters for a roll up and a two count. Okada is back on his feet and answers with a pair of dropkicks, but a Rainmaker lariat gets blocked again as Takeshita lands the Power Drive Knee for the cover.

Okada kicks out just in time. Takeshita is back up, but gets knocked away as Okada heads to the corner, where he pulls out a screwdriver from underneath the turnbuckle pad. Takeshita catches him with a knee to the back, looking for a Rainmaker, but Okada ducks it, uses and hides the screwdriver and hits a Rainmaker for the win.

Winner and ADVANCING to the AEW Continental Classic Finals: Kazuchika Okada

AEW Continental Classic Semifinals

Jon Moxley vs. Kyle Fletcher

Now it’s time to find out who Kazuchika Okada will be meeting in the finals, as the other semifinal match in the 2025 AEW Continental Classic tournament is up next. It will be Jon Moxley of The Death Riders squaring off against Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family.

We get a lock-up to start things off. Fletcher backs Mox to the corner leading to a call for a break. Another lock up ends with Fletcher going after the hand of the former World Champion, who breaks free to land a hard chop. Kyle leaves the ring for a quick breather. He rolls back in to break the count and rolls back out.

Mox follows him to the outside, the two going at it before Kyle gets sent into the announce table, and then back in the ring…where he responds by slamming Mox hard to the mat. Mox uses the ropes to stand up, and Fletcher sets him up for a chop there and then in the corner.

Mox gets sent to the opposite corner, but he lands some hard forearm strikes on Fletcher who then gets sent back to the outside. Mox follows him again, this time sending Fletcher into the barricade before setting him up on a chair for a big boot. He breaks the ref’s count before going back to work on Fletcher, who manages to turn it around.

He sends Mox to the floor. He pulls the ring steps away from the post until Mox intervenes, and this just allows Kyle to prop the steps against his leg, driving it in until the ref calls him off. Fletcher sees his opportunity and runs in with a kick to put on some more damage, eventually bringing Mox back into the ring.

He goes to work on the leg before driving it back. He brings a now busted-open Mox to the corner to go after the leg some more, the ref intervening with a count as Kyle tells him he has until five. He brings Mox to the middle for a leglock, but Mox manages to break free.

Fletcher leaves the ring as he’s dealing with a tooth issue, and this gives Mox an opening for a dive, though he gets caught up in the ropes, so he nearly takes as much damage. Mox sends Fletcher into the ring but is dealing with the pain…and this allows Mox to catch him for a near-fall.

Mox is back up as he looks for a clothesline, but Fletcher is barely fazed as he mocks Moxley. Jon responds with another clothesline before hitting the ropes for a third one that sends the former TNT Champion to the mat, except that he’s twisted his ankle, leading to him favoring it on the mat himself. Both men exchange strikes.

Mox sends Fletcher toward the corner, where he sets up for some mounted punches until Fletcher drops him to the outside. Kyle looking for a kick from the apron but’s blocked, only for the Protostar to land a thrust kick when Mox steps onto the apron, setting up for a brain-buster onto the hardest part of the ring.

Mox is dazed on the floor as Fletcher slowly makes his way up to get back into the ring, demanding the ref to begin the count. We reach a count of nine before Mox narrowly gets back into the ring, running right into a Liger Bomb by Fletcher for a two count. Fletcher immediately changes into a single leg crab.

He keeps Mox trapped in the middle of the ring before focusing on the ankle. He extends it back, too far back, as Mox catches him for a bulldog choke. Now it’s Fletcher who’s trapped, but he manages to finally break free and he goes for an ankle lock.

He settles in for a grapevine hold as well and Mox is wriggling and inching his way to the ropes, finally getting the bottom rope for the break. “Moxley” chants spread as Mox starts to fight back. Fletcher sends him to the corner, but Jon bites his way loose. Mox hits the ropes for a curb stomp.

Mox has a hard time but manages to get a cover on Fletcher, who counters with a crucifix for a two of his own. They go back and forth and Fletcher drops Mox, but only gets a one count. Mox is firing himself up as Fletcher heads to the corner, catching Mox with a sheer drop brain-buster for a two-count.

Mox with a Bulldog Choke for the win. Fletcher chop-blocks Moxley’s knee from behind after the match, sending Mox into the finals against fellow member of The Don Callis Family, Kazuchika Okada, at less than one-hundred percent. The finals take place later tonight.

Winner and ADVANCING to the AEW Continental Classic Finals: Jon Moxley

AEW World Tag-Team Championships (Chicago Street Fight)

FTR (c) vs. Bang Bang Gang

A pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to our next match of the evening, which features FTR duo Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler defending their AEW World Tag-Team Championships against Bang Bang Gang team Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn in a Chicago Street Fight.

The video package wraps up and we return inside NOW Arena where the ring entrances for the champions and challengers begins. In the ring, things get off to a wild start, as a brawl between all four men spills to the outside.

Juice narrowly dodges getting his hand crushed by a Dax chair-shot. They fight into the crowd as Gunn gets sent onto the ramp with a suplex by Wheeler. That fight leads to the stage, where Gunn turns things around by sending Cash into the LED screen with a drop toe hold.

Back in the crowd, Harwood continues to pummel Robinson…just as we see Gunn slam a trashcan on the head of Wheeler! Cash manages to fight back now, using the can to send Austin back down the ramp as Robinson continues to take a beating from Dax that comes back to ringside.

Wheeler sends Austin into the barricade twice over as Stoke sets up a table on the opposite side. Dax brings Juice up onto the apron, looking for a piledriver, but is sent into the ring post instead! He ends up landing on the table as Juice goes up top.

Wheeler drops him on his little Juicers to stop him. Austin comes in to intervene, but FTR turn their attention on him while making fun of the White Sox. They get the drop on Gunn for a two count, but a spike piledriver attempt is stopped by Robinson, allowing Austin to send Cash out of the ring as Juice gets a near-fall on Harwood.

Juice sends some hard shots to Harwood, who fights back only to take a spine-buster as Robinson gets a two count. On the outside we see a kendo stick come into play, as Dax lays into Robinson some more. Wheeler goes after Gunn with the stick, but Austin uses a trashcan lid to block the shot before slamming the lid on him.

He then straps the lid onto his back for a running attack on Wheeler…who responds by sending Austin over the Spanish announce table. This allows Wheeler to aid in taking out a now bloody Robinson, with Dax grabbing a chair to attack the injured leg.

Cash sits on the chair as Dax grabs the leg of Juice, who kicks him into Wheeler before getting a near-fall on Harwood. He lands some more punches until Cash slams the chair into his back, leading to Dax cinching in the inverted figure four leglock. Juice crawls toward the ropes but is pulled away by Wheeler.

Austin to get involved. Cash sends him to the outside and sees a chance for a dive…only for Austin to dodge, having Wheeler crash through the table instead! Juice finally gets to the ropes, but as this is a street fight there are no rope breaks. Instead, however, is grab a fire extinguisher brought to the ring by Austin.

He uses it to “cool off” Dax and force the break. He takes Dax down hard for a cover, but Stoke attacks the ref to stop the count, and again, it’s all legal here. Robinson manages to fight back, but Stoke stops him from using a chair before being sent over the table, which drops on top of him.

Back in the ring, Juice takes a Shatter Machine by the champs for the cover, but Austin narrowly breaks it up before three. Gunn looking for a Fame-Asser but he takes a piledriver by Dax. FTR set up for a stuffed piledriver onto one of the belts after that, stunning the crowd in silence as they get the win to retain.

Winners and STILL AEW World Tag-Team Champions: FTR

AEW Women’s World Tag-Team Championship

Babes of Wrath (c) vs. Mercedes Moné & Athena

We see a quick video package looking at AEW winning ten Sports Illustrated 2025 Pro Wrestling Awards. After that, we shoot to the pre-match video package for our next match. We go from one tag title tilt to another, as The Babes of Wrath duo of Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale defend against Mercedes Moné and Athena.

Athena is the first to make her entrance for our next match. Mercedes Moné follows suit, before the Babes of Wrath make their way out to get this match underway. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our second tag-team title tilt of the evening.

Moné and Cameron kick things off for their respective teams at the onset. Moné takes the fight to Harley before the latter turns it around. Tag made to Willow, but Athena comes in as well as they take the Babes out before Moné goes after Nightingale on the outside.

Willow sends her onto the apron but is then taken out with a big dive by Athena. Harley gets the drop on her, allowing Willow to land a spear on Mercedes to take control before bringing her back in the ring. Tag made to Harley, but Moné turns it around to get a tag to Athena who stomps away at Cameron.

We see a double-team by the challengers that allows Mercedes to get a tag and a cover on Harley for two. She brings Cameron back to her feet and to the corner as Athena tags back in. She stops Harley from making a tag, only to be sent down hard with a DDT allowing Cameron to get the tag to Nightingale.

Tag made to Mercedes, who takes the fight to Willow as Athena makes a blind tag. Willow drops Moné but is waved off on a pin as Mercedes is not legal, and this allows Athena to blindside her for a moment…only to be dropped to the mat by Nightingale. Athena fights right back, however, and takes Willow down with a DDT for a near-fall.

She hits the ropes as Willow gets back up…and she takes the “Forever Champion” out with the pounce! Tag made to Harley, who lays into Athena with some punches before going up top. Mercedes intervenes, but so does Willow who powerbombs both challengers to the mat so that Harley can follow up with a diving cross body.

She stacks both women up for a two count, getting back up to grab Athena before tagging in Nightingale. Sole Food into a backdrop, but Moné breaks up the pin that follows. Harley goes after Moné with a kick sending her off the apron, but Athena catches Willow with an O-Face before tagging in Mercedes, who cinches in the Statement Maker.

Willow crawls to the ropes, looking to break the hold…and instead gets to her feet, dropping Moné with a Death Valley Driver. She makes the cover, only to dodge Athena coming in to break the pin…and then drops Moné on top of Athena. Willow with a splash on Athena in the corner.

She then sends her into Mercedes, and she takes them both down before heading up top, only for the challengers to intercept her for a super-plex powerbomb combo. They set Willow up for the cover, but Harley manages to break the pin just in time.

The challengers head to the corners for a double cross body, but end up colliding into each other instead. Harley looking for Her Finishing Move, landing it on Athena before Mercedes goes after her. Willow grabs her for the Woman With The Powerbomb.

Unfortunately for her it was to no avail as Moné breaks free. She goes for a Money Maker on Nightingale, who counters to keep the CEO’s shoulders pinned down for the win to retain the women’s tag titles. Afterwards, we see an upset Mercedes being scolded by Athena on the apron.

Winners and STILL AEW Women’s World Tag-Team Champions: Babes Of Wrath

Darby Allin vs. Gabe Kidd

The pre-match video package airs to set the stage for our next match of the evening, which features Darby Allin going one-on-one against Gabe Kidd. Back at ringside, Darby Allin makes his entrance for our next match. Gabe Kidd makes his way through the crowd as he heads to the ring next.

With that out of the way, this one gets officially off-and-running. We see Kidd quickly slide into the ring only to take a dropkick from Darby, and that quickly turns into Kidd getting the advantage when he shoves Darby off the top rope to send him crashing to the floor.

Kidd continues the damage, sending Allin into the barricade before mocking the crowd. He charges at Darby, who gets out of the way forcing him to crash against the guardrail instead. The ref begins a count but it’s quickly stopped when Darby slides into the ring.

From there, Darby quickly hits a dive that sends Kidd into the ringside barricade. The crowd roars. Darby goes back in the ring to break the count again, going back after Gabe…who sends him into the timekeeper’s table! He brings Darby back out, pulling the ring steps out before catapulting Allin into the underbelly of it.

He enters the ring to mock the crowd some more before going back after Darby, bringing him back into the ring as we see Darby is busted open. Gabe goes after the throat of Darby until the ref intervenes…and Kidd changes gears by sending Darby into the corner with a hammer throw.

He gets back up, bringing Darby to his feet once more only to send him crashing into the ring post and to the floor. Kidd goes after him with a steel chair, but Darby manages to fight back before cracking Gabe with it instead. Kidd is busted open.

He gets propped up on the chair, before Darby climbs up top for a missile dropkick sending Gabe to the floor. The fight makes its way back into the ring as Darby gets sent to the corner with a shotgun dropkick by Gabe, the crowd chanting “you sick f–k” at him as he goes after Darby in the corner with some more strikes.

He sets Darby up on the turnbuckle for a hard chop before looking for a piledriver off the ropes, but Darby blocks it before taking a bite out of Kidd. Rake of the back leads to a Code Red sending Kidd to the canvas, but it only gets a two! Darby goes up top for a Coffin Drop, but is unable to capitalize before Gabe rolls to the outside.

What he doesn’t realize, however, is that Darby is back on his feet as he heads up top…and connects with a Coffin Drop driving Kidd onto the floor! With that, he brings Kidd back into the ring for a cover…but Kidd kicks out, trying to get back up before Darby lands a Scorpion Death Drop.

He goes after the legs of Kidd, cinching in the Scorpion Deathlock as Gabe is struggling to break free. Darby has to let go as he drops down in pain, and this allows Kidd to get up and take Darby by the wrists for a couple headbutts followed by a lariat, as well as a jumping piledriver for good measure.

A cover by Kidd, but Darby narrowly kicks out…and counters a sleeper hold by Gabe to keep him pinned down for the win. Darby rolls out of the ring to recover, a nearly livid Gabe sitting up as the ref checks on Darby before raising his arm in victory.

Winner: Darby Allin

Mixed Nuts Mayhem

The Death Riders vs. ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm & The Conglomeration

With that match out of the way, we shift gears and shoot to a video package showing the road to the Mixed Nuts Mayhem showdown between The Death Riders and The Conglomeration and Toni Storm. The video package wraps up and we return inside the arena.

We hear the familiar sounds of The Death Riders theme song as the team makes their way through the crowd. They enter the ring as we get the Conglomeration music into that of Mark Briscoe’s to bring out Briscoe, Cassidy, and Roderick Strong.

Rounding out the entrances is “Timeless” Toni Storm before the quartet enters the ring to get this match underway. A big brawl between everyone here as the ring is cleared out sans Shafir and Storm. Toni takes Marina to the corner for some punches before Yuta sends her out to heavy boos.

Briscoe runs in after him as the crowd lets Yuta know how they feel about him. Briscoe lays into Wheeler in the corner with punches before Yuta shoves him away, looking for a clothesline, but Briscoe ducks for a dive on the Riders on the outside instead. Claudio comes into the ring now as Strong fights off Yuta.

Castagnoli to go on the attack to send him out as well. Cassidy in the ring to send Claudio out, but in comes Garcia! Orange mocks Daniel’s old dance routine, and this leads to Garcia going off on him for a guillotine, before Cassidy breaks free.

He sends Garcia to the corner before winding up for a big punch to the head. Shafir comes in, standing off with Cassidy as the two put their hands in their pockets…before Marina lands some inside leg kicks and a sweep, taking Cassidy down hard. Orange dodges a kick to get back on his feet, sending Shafir to the outside.

Yuta gets involved. He fights off Yuta and Garcia, but Shafir comes back in as the Death Riders take control. Strong comes into the ring now, only to be dropped hard by the Riders. They bring Roderick up to his feet, setting up for his own wife to chop him in the chest hard.

They send him to the corner to land a kick, before Briscoe comes into the ring to intervene, but not for long, as the Death Riders take the fight to him for a camel clutch by Claudio as Garcia and Yuta stand on top for a pose to mock the crowd. Briscoe starts to fight back before being sent out of the ring.

In comes Toni Storm to clear things up. She ends up sending Shafir to the outside as Claudio comes in looking to strike, only for Briscoe to rush in, and they take him down with a double shoulder tackle. Garcia rushes in, sending Mark out before looking for a piledriver on Storm, but Cassidy counters with a sunset flip

Cassidy and Storm send Garcia to the outside, but Shafir is back in and takes both of them down. She gets sent out now, but Garcia and Yuta take control to send Cassidy out of the ring, only for Storm to send them out as well. Marina returns to go after Toni, boxing the ears after sending the former champ to the ropes.

Storm counters into a Big Package. Claudio breaks the pin, hoisting Storm up before Toni breaks free. Claudio has had enough and sends her on her way with a giant swing before tossing her aside, only to take a knee strike by Strong to be sent out of the ring.

We see Shafir get back in, and the crowd is buzzing for the confrontation here, which ends with a kick to the face by Marina. She flips the crowd off but takes a chop across the back by Roderick, who gets sent out of the ring by Yuta.

From there, we see Storm come back in, along with Cassidy, and the two go to work leading to an Orange Punch on Shafir, a hip attack on Yuta, and a Jay Driller by Briscoe on Yuta. Briscoe follows up with the cover on Yuta for the victory for his team.

Winners: ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm & The Conglomeration

Mercedes Moné Sends Message To Willow Nightingale

Following the victory, we see The Conglomeration and ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm celebrate with The Babes of Wrath, Luther, and Mina Shirakawa. From there, we cut backstage where we hear from Mercedes Moné. She throws a temper tantrum in her locker room and vows to ‘beat Willow’s f**king ass” at New Year’s Smash.

AEW Women’s World Championship

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Jamie Hayter

Now it’s time for championship action once again. The third-to-last match of the evening is up next, and will feature the AEW Women’s World Championship on-the-line as friends turned rivals Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter throw down.

After the ring entrance and ring introduction for the champion and challenger, the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. We see a slow start the two lock up, with the champ sending Hayter to the outside where she takes a breather.

She gets back in the ring, taking the fight to Stat as she looks for a Hayterade, but Kris ducks it for a nearfall. She sends the challenger to the ropes, but Jamie catches her with a shoulder tackle…only for the champ to respond with one of her own.

The two go back at it, trading holds leading to a standoff. Strike exchange ends with Jamie on the ropes, but she sends Kris over the ropes only for Stat to land on her feet on the apron…before dropping the challenger down hard. She sets Jamie up for a backflip kick but Hayter dodges it.

She looks for a dropkick that gets caught by the champ…who catapults her onto the ring steps. Kris poses before bringing the challenger back into the ring, where she gets a two count. Hayter fights to her feet but is caught by Statlander, who sends her into the corner before following up with a back suplex.

Statlander with a splash and the cover for a two count. Dueling chants from the crowd, distracting Stat long enough for Hayter to fight out of the corner…but is sent down with a scoop slam by the champ. She sets up for another splash, but Jamie rolls out of the way before landing a kick.

The champ is on the ropes as Hayter builds up momentum, sending the champ over to the outside…only to be pulled out by Statlander, who sends the challenger into the announce table. Stat continues the attack until Jamie sends her away, setting up for a missile dropkick off the Spanish announce table sending the champ into the barricade.

She brings Kris back into the ring now, landing another dropkick followed by an exploder. She follows up with a cover, but the pin attempt only gets her a two-count, so the action continues. Hayter stays on the attack for a running boot and another two count, but now Kris is fighting back.

She drives Jamie to the mat for a two count of her own. Both women are back on their feet to exchange strikes once more, with Kris being doubled over before Hayter ends up taking the champ to the mat with a lariat for another two count. The fight makes its way to the corner as Hayter lays into Statlander.

She sets up for an avalanche exploder suplex, but it only gets her a near-fall as Kris kicks out. Hayter brings her up and to the ropes, but the champ counters into a package piledriver for a close near-fall. She pulls Jamie to the corner before going up top.

Hayter intercepts, only for Kris to slip under to break free. She catches Hayter on the turnbuckle…and hoists the challenger up for a modified driver off the turnbuckle and to the canvas. The ref checks on Hayter, who is clutching her head as Kris gets back up.

She sets up Jamie for a lariat but is cut off, and the challenger lands a big lariat from the corner for a nearfall. Stat ducks a Hayterade for a thrust kick, but Jamie fights back for a backbreaker…only for the champ to respond with a vertical suplex.

They exchange strikes. This ends with Kris blocking a Hayter-Ade for a lariat of her own, but it’s the challenger who lands a Saturday Night Fever for a near-fall. The two fight back to their feet, and the champ once again dodges a Hayter-Ade. She hits Saturday Night Fever for the win to retain.

Winner and STILL AEW Women’s World Champion: Kris Statlander

AEW Continental Classic Tournament Finals

Kazuchika Okada vs. Jon Moxley

Who is going home as the winner of the 2025 AEW Continental Classic tournament? It’s time to find out, as the video package airs to set the stage for our co-main event of the evening at AEW Worlds End. We’ve got four hours behind us, and a little over one more to go.

It is reigning Continental Classic champion Kazuchika Okada of The Don Callis Family squaring off against Jon Moxley of The Death Riders in the finals of the AEW Continental Classic tournament. And it’s going down now, as we return live in the arena for our ring entrances.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our second to last match of the evening at AEW’s final pay-per-view event of 2025. Things start slow, with Okada starting to mock Moxley, who responds in kind by flipping off the Rainmaker.

Okada and Mox lock up, bringing the fight to the ropes before Okada makes the break. Okada goes back after Mox, who turns it around to send Okada to the mat…but Okada counters as he gets back on his feet, sweeping Jon’s leg out and forcing him to leave the ring for a breather.

Mox gets back into the ring, but is quickly taken down by Okada. Mox gets to the ropes, forcing a break as he goes back after the International Champion…only for Okada to go right back after the leg! Mox goes after Okada’s eyes to force a break. He gets back up, but not for long as Okada drops him down.

He then goes after the leg again. Mox tries to fight back but gets hung up on the top rope by a dropkick from Okada before dropping to the floor. This gives Okada an opening as he goes after Mox for a DDT to the floor.

From there, he slams Moxley’s knee into the ring steps.