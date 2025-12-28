Why Chris Jericho’s Recent Schedule Has Fueled WWE Return Rumors

Recently, PWMania.com reported that there have been many questions and rumors surrounding pro wrestling legend Chris Jericho, who is currently under contract with AEW.

Fans noticed that Jericho announced a new touring schedule for his band, Fozzy, which does not coincide with the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event next month. This WWE event is expected to occur after Jericho’s AEW contract expires at the end of the year.

Jericho also announced his participation in an event called “Christmas Dinner With the Winnipeggers,” which took place on December 27, the same night as AEW’s “Worlds End 2025” pay-per-view. The event started at 9 PM ET, coinciding with AEW’s pay-per-view.

Dave Meltzer commented in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that many in the wrestling industry believe Jericho will be returning to WWE as a surprise entrant in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Meltzer also speculated that Jericho’s return may not be officially confirmed, as WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque is likely to keep this information confidential and share it only with a select few.