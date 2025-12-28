Speculation Grows About Mick Foley’s Potential AEW Involvement

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has recently parted ways with the company, opening the door for him to pursue outside projects.

In a recent edition of Fightful Select Answers, Sean Ross Sapp discussed the possibility of Foley potentially working with AEW.

According to Sapp, Foley is highly respected by the AEW locker room. He also mentioned that MJF had previously expressed interest in collaborating with Foley, even before the current speculation became public.

When asked whether AEW President Tony Khan and the company might reach out to Foley, Sapp indicated that the answer would likely be “absolutely yes” in most cases, given the genuine admiration Foley commands among talent.

Sapp further noted that AEW’s current business plans involve reassessing merchandising and licensing, and the future of the action figure line and video games is not yet fully established.

These factors could determine whether Foley’s involvement makes strategic sense as part of a larger rollout rather than a standalone appearance. Despite this uncertainty, Sapp believes that Foley’s appearance in AEW is eventually plausible, depending on the details of Foley’s Legends Deal.

At this point, fan speculation is the most prominent voice in the discussion. However, Foley’s availability, along with the ongoing interest from key AEW figures, keeps the possibility alive as we move toward 2026.

If the stars align, AEW could become the next platform to showcase the WWE Hall of Famer.