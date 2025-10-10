Another WWE Release Confirmed

You can add another one to the list!

A second WWE release for today alone has come to light, as an additional member of the WWE developmental talent and WWE EVOLVE performer has parted ways with the company.

In addition to some of the recent WWE departures, which have included Kylie Rae and Zayda Steel from the WWE I.D. program, among others, this confirms yet another release from WWE.

As noted, Lance Anoa’i of the famous Samoan wrestling family announced and confirmed the news regarding his own WWE release on social media today.

Doing the same was Drake Knox, who performed under the name Drake Starks on WWE EVOLVE. He issued a statement on social media as well confirming that he has been released from his developmental contract with WWE.

“Effective immediately, I have been released from my contract with WWE,” he wrote. “I am thankful for every person and every day I spent in that PC. I give everything I have every single day for this business!”

He added, “I will be available for bookings in 30 days. Email: [email protected].”