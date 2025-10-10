Backstage News On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return Plans

Brock Lesnar made his explosive return to WWE at Wrestlepalooza, where he decimated John Cena in a dominant squash match. Following that shocking performance, a new report from Fightful Select has provided insight into WWE’s plans for “The Beast Incarnate” going forward.

According to the report, WWE intends to keep Lesnar off weekly television for the foreseeable future. This aligns with his traditional part-time schedule, where he is used as a special attraction for high-profile events rather than as a regular fixture on Raw or SmackDown.

Internally, Lesnar is listed for WWE’s first two major premium live events of 2026 — the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia and WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. Creative sources told Fightful that plans are being developed under the assumption that Lesnar will play a key role at both shows, barring any unforeseen changes.

His status as a top-tier attraction is further confirmed by his featured placement on the official WrestleMania 42 poster, signaling WWE’s continued commitment to positioning Lesnar as one of its biggest box-office draws.

However, fans won’t have to wait until 2026 to see Lesnar in action again. As first reported by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lesnar is also slated to compete at this year’s Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event on November 29 in San Diego, California.

Per Meltzer’s report, Lesnar is expected to participate in the Men’s WarGames Match, which will feature a reunited Bloodline taking on The Vision.

The babyface team will reportedly include CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, and Jey Uso, with a fifth mystery partner still to be determined. Meltzer notes that Jimmy Uso and LA Knight are the leading contenders for that final spot.

They are set to face the heel side of The Vision, made up of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Brock Lesnar, and Austin Theory.

Lesnar’s inclusion in the match has reportedly caught many within WWE by surprise, given his limited appearances and historic rivalries with both Reigns and Punk. His involvement adds another massive name to what’s shaping up to be one of the most star-studded WarGames matches in WWE history.

With Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, and WrestleMania 42 all in his sights, Brock Lesnar’s next run promises to be one of his most impactful in years.