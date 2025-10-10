WWE Allowing Superstars To Bring Back Original Entrance Themes

A new report from WrestleVotes has revealed that several WWE Superstars have been pushing to bring back their older — and often more iconic — entrance themes. The report, released Friday morning, indicates that “several superstars have been requesting music changes for some time now,” and WWE has recently begun to grant those requests.

The shift was on full display during the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, where multiple talents returned to their classic themes to the delight of fans. According to WrestleVotes, outspoken names such as Sheamus and Drew McIntyre have been among the most vocal in lobbying for a change.

“As seen & heard on tonight’s SmackDown, a few superstars reverted back to their original entrance themes,” the report stated. “Sources indicate several superstars have been requesting music changes for some time now, including outspoken names such as Sheamus & Drew McIntyre. Time will tell if all those requests are eventually granted.”

The change has been met with overwhelming positivity online, with fans praising WWE’s willingness to listen to feedback and embrace nostalgia. On this week’s SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura notably made his entrance to his beloved “The Rising Sun” theme — earning one of the loudest reactions of the night.

Entrance music has always played a vital role in shaping a wrestler’s identity. From the unmistakable glass shatter of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, to The Undertaker’s chilling gong, and Hulk Hogan’s legendary “Real American”, a great theme song can define a superstar, electrify an arena, and instantly connect with fans on an emotional level.

With this recent wave of changes, WWE appears to be re-embracing the power of nostalgia — something that fans have long celebrated as part of the company’s magic.