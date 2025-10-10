Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For The Next Saturday Night’s Main Event

The long-running rivalry between World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins and CM Punk is reportedly set to reach another major milestone this fall.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is planning for Rollins vs. Punk to headline the November 1 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event, with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line.

If finalized, the match will mark the latest — and possibly most explosive — chapter in one of WWE’s most personal rivalries in years. The animosity between Rollins and Punk stretches back nearly a decade but reignited in late 2023 following Punk’s shocking return at Survivor Series: WarGames. Rollins’ furious on-air reaction that night set the tone for a heated feud that has remained a central storyline on Monday Night Raw throughout 2024 and 2025.

The two last clashed at the inaugural Wrestlepalooza premium live event in September, where Punk teamed with his wife AJ Lee to defeat Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team main event. Punk scored the decisive pinfall over Rollins — a moment many viewed as a symbolic setup for his long-awaited shot at the World Heavyweight Title.

Before defending his title against Punk, however, Rollins has another high-profile showdown on the horizon. At WWE Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia, on October 11, Rollins will face Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in a blockbuster Champion vs. Champion match to determine the 2025 Men’s Crown Jewel Champion.

The World Heavyweight Championship scene on Raw is more competitive than ever. In addition to Punk’s looming challenge, other top names have recently entered the title picture. On a recent episode of Raw, both LA Knight and Jey Uso confronted Punk, each making their case for a future championship opportunity.

If WWE proceeds with plans for the Saturday Night’s Main Event main event, fans could witness one of the most anticipated one-on-one encounters in modern WWE history — Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship.