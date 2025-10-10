WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 Set For February 28 In Chicago

The date and location for the 2026 WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event have reportedly been confirmed.

According to a new report from Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the annual event — traditionally one of WWE’s final major stops on the road to WrestleMania — is currently scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 28, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois.

However, Meltzer noted that the date remains subject to change, depending on how AEW positions its pay-per-view schedule.

“Rumble has already been noted for 1/31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Elimination Chamber is currently scheduled for 2/28 in Chicago,” Meltzer wrote. “The Rumble date is pretty locked in. It wouldn’t shock me to see the Chamber date changed a week in either direction if they want to compete with AEW. Both current dates are on Saturday, and when it isn’t football season, AEW generally does its PPV shows on Sundays.”

The scheduling of WWE premium live events has become increasingly strategic in recent years, with the company adapting to major sporting calendars and direct competition from AEW. WWE’s move toward Saturday night events has been largely successful, offering fans a full weekend experience while avoiding conflicts with major Sunday broadcasts.

If confirmed, Chicago would once again serve as a major WWE host city — a fan-favorite destination known for its passionate crowds and rich wrestling history.

Before Elimination Chamber, WWE’s final PLE of 2025 will be Survivor Series, taking place on November 29 in San Diego, California. Additionally, John Cena’s retirement match is set to air as part of Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on the 2026 Elimination Chamber and the full WWE premium live event schedule as it continues to develop.