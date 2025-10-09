Braun Strowman Fires Back At Paul Heyman

The ongoing online feud between Braun Strowman and Paul Heyman has taken another entertaining turn — and this time, Strowman used it to plug his upcoming television project.

The back-and-forth began earlier this week after Heyman claimed on Monday Night Raw that his client, Bronson Reed, was the only person ever to put Roman Reigns on a stretcher. Strowman, who famously battled Reigns in a violent 2017 feud that featured multiple ambulance segments, quickly refuted Heyman’s claim on X, posting photos of Reigns being stretchered away following one of their classic encounters.

Heyman fired back in his signature sarcastic style, posting a letter that read:

“Dear Mr. Strowman,

Your post was brought to my attention. I have nothing negative to say about you, nor to you sir. In fact, I am actually relieved and indeed celebratory to learn you’re still alive, something most of us didn’t realize and even fewer cared about.

With Love and Respect,

Paul Heyman.”

Now, Strowman has responded again — but with a smile and a savvy promotional twist. Writing on X, he said:

“Morning Paul. Thank you for such a thoughtful, kind, caring note but I’ve been quite busy and just getting started. Why don’t you tune in to #EverythingOnTheMenu premiering 10/24 on @usanetwork following @wwe #Smackdown. Stay well my friend! Here’s a preview:”

The post included a trailer for his upcoming food and travel series, Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman, which will premiere October 24 on the USA Network, immediately following SmackDown.

The new series — co-produced by WWE Studios — will see Strowman traveling across America, sampling regional dishes and exploring local food culture. The show was filmed prior to his release from WWE earlier this year and will mark Strowman’s first major non-wrestling project since leaving the company in May 2025.

The social media exchange between Strowman and Heyman has since gone viral, with fans praising Strowman for turning Heyman’s mockery into a clever piece of promotion. And while Heyman’s client, Bronson Reed, may be taking credit for “stretchering” Roman Reigns, Strowman has once again proven he’s just as dangerous — and entertaining — outside the ring.