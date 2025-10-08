Updated Schedule For John Cena’s Retirement Tour

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena will conclude his in-ring career on December 13th at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C. Reports indicate that his final opponent will be “The Ring General,” GUNTHER. Additionally, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque is expected to announce a tournament, with the winner facing Cena in his last match, and that winner is likely to be GUNTHER.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Cena has one more match planned for the company, which is expected to take place at either next month’s Saturday Night’s Main Event or at Survivor Series. The opponent for this second-to-last match is still uncertain, but Dominik Mysterio has been mentioned as a possible contender.

Before his final matches, Cena is scheduled to face AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday in Perth, Australia. Following that event, he will have four appearances remaining.

Here is the updated list of confirmed dates:

* October 11: WWE Crown Jewel: Perth (Perth, Australia)

* November 10: WWE RAW (Boston, MA)

* November 17: WWE RAW (New York, NY)

* November 29: WWE Survivor Series (San Diego, California)

* December 13: Retirement Match