Santos Escobar Officially Becomes Free Agent After WWE Contract Expires

The future of former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar is officially up in the air. As of midnight on Tuesday, October 7, Escobar’s WWE contract expired, and he is now free to sign with — and appear for — any promotion he chooses.

The news, first reported by Fightful Select and later confirmed by PWInsider, revealed that while WWE and Escobar held talks about a potential extension, the star ultimately turned down the offer. The decision was reportedly driven by creative dissatisfaction rather than financial disputes, as Escobar was said to have been offered a raise to remain with the company.

Escobar’s departure follows months of absence from WWE programming. His last televised match took place in February 2025, and he has been used only sparingly since. A series of cryptic social media posts — including one featuring an hourglass emoji — fueled speculation among fans about his status and future plans.

Before signing with WWE in 2019, Escobar built a highly respected résumé in Mexico and the U.S. indie scene, competing under a mask as El Hijo del Fantasma and as King Cuerno in Lucha Underground. Upon joining WWE, he became a cornerstone of the NXT cruiserweight division, where he unmasked, formed the Legado Del Fantasma faction, and held the Cruiserweight Championship for over 300 days.

After being called up to the main roster, Legado was integrated into the reformed Latino World Order (LWO) alongside Rey Mysterio. Their alliance culminated in a dramatic split after Crown Jewel 2023, when Escobar was accused of leaving brass knuckles at ringside for Logan Paul, leading to Mysterio’s loss of the U.S. Title. Escobar then turned on his mentor on SmackDown, reforming Legado Del Fantasma as a heel faction with Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.

Interestingly, Escobar was the one who originally pitched the idea of reviving the LWO to WWE’s Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, though Levesque initially rejected the idea, urging Escobar to establish his own identity first. The concept was later revived once Mysterio came on board to lead the group.

Escobar’s decision to walk away places him among a growing list of talent opting not to re-sign under WWE’s new TKO-led management, joining names like Karrion Kross and Jazmyn Nyx.

Now 41, Escobar is expected to be one of the most sought-after free agents in wrestling. A return to CMLL or AAA in Mexico is a strong possibility, while a jump to AEW could provide fresh matchups and a new national platform. With his in-ring prowess, charisma, and proven character work, Escobar’s next move will be one of the most closely watched stories in wrestling this year.