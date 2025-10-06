Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reacts To “The Smashing Machine” Tanking At Box Office

The Rock took to Instagram today to release a statement where he reacted to the news of his new movie, “The Smashing Machine,” drawing the worst box office opening weekend numbers for any movie starring himself.

He wrote the following:

From deep in my grateful bones, thank you to everyone who has watched “The Smashing Machine”.

In our storytelling world, you can’t control box office results — but what I realized you can control is your performance, and your commitment to completely disappear and go elsewhere.

And I will always run to that opportunity.

It was my honor to transform in this role for my director Benny Safdie @bowedtie. Thank you brother for believing in me.

Truth is this film has changed my life.

With deep gratitude, respect and radical empathy,

dj

📸: @ericzachanowich