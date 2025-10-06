Spoiler: Big Match Revealed For WWE Crown Jewel

A blockbuster main event is reportedly set for the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel premium live event in Perth, Australia, as Roman Reigns will face Bronson Reed in a high-stakes showdown. According to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, an internal WWE lineup sheet for the October 11 event lists Reigns vs. Reed as the final match of the night, with a stipulation yet to be determined.

The match stems from the escalating rivalry between the newly reformed Bloodline and The Vision, the Raw faction led by Bron Breakker and Reed. Reigns made a shocking return on the September 29 episode of Raw, saving The Usos from a post-match assault by Breakker and Reed.

Reigns has been absent from WWE programming since Clash in Paris on August 31, where he was stretchered out following a brutal post-match attack by Breakker and Reed. The absence allowed him to focus on filming his role as Akuma in the upcoming Street Fighter movie.

The reported main event adds another marquee bout to an already stacked Crown Jewel card. The event will also feature:

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins – Undisputed WWE Champion vs. World Heavyweight Champion for the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Tiffany Stratton – Women’s World Champion vs. WWE Women’s Champion

John Cena vs. AJ Styles – Dream match as part of Cena’s retirement tour

Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky vs. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) – Tag team grudge match

Crown Jewel takes place on October 11, 2025, marking WWE’s return to Australia for one of the biggest international events of the year.