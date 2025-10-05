Backstage Update On Britt Baker’s AEW Contract And Potential Extension

PWMania.com previously reported that former AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker has expressed that she is “ready and willing” to return to the company if they wish to use her.

According to a recent edition of Fightful Select Answers, Baker’s contract with AEW will last at least until the fall of 2026, as she re-signed with the company in the fall of 2021 for a five-year deal.

The report also mentioned that if she has an injury clause in her contract—similar to most other AEW talents—it could potentially add significant time to her contract, extending it through 2027.

There is currently no information on whether AEW will choose to exercise that injury clause, but updates will be provided as they become available.