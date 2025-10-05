Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (10/7/2025)

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will be broadcast live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

This special Title Tuesday show will air on Tuesday night at 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

The show’s card include a face-to-face meeting between AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page and AEW World Trios Champion Samoa Joe.

Additionally, Jurassic Express, featuring Luchasaurus and “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, will compete in tag team action. The Death Riders’ “The Bastard” PAC will take on The Conglomeration’s “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy in a singles match. In another singles match, The Conglomeration’s “The Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii will face The Death Riders’ Jon Moxley.

Furthermore, Don Callis Family’s AEW TNT Champion “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher will defend his title against Paragon’s Kyle O’Reilly. AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné is also set to defend her title against a yet-to-be-named opponent.

In a Street Fight, The Demand (Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona) will battle The Hurt Syndicate (MVP, “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley, and “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin).

Additionally, AEW World Tag Team Champions Brodido (Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido) will face Don Callis Family, consisting of “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita and AEW Unified Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, in a Double Jeopardy Match.

