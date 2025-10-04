WWE Tag Team Officially Breaks Up

The rocky partnership between The Miz and Carmelo Hayes came to an explosive end on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, culminating in a brutal backstage confrontation and a violent attack later in the night.

Early in the show, tensions boiled over as Miz confronted Hayes backstage, accusing him of failing to have his back during last week’s events. Hayes wasted no time cutting ties, declaring that he was done supporting Miz and claiming that Miz was “always in his way.” Hayes bluntly told him, “We’re done,” adding that he was “being nice about it” because “normally he shoots first.”

The split didn’t end there. Later in the night, Hayes made his entrance to accept Sami Zayn’s United States Championship Open Challenge, confidently stating that he no longer had “anybody holding him back.” However, before he could even step into the ring, Miz blindsided him from behind and planted him with a devastating Skull Crushing Finale, leaving him laid out on the ramp.

The attack opened the door for Aleister Black to step in and accept the open challenge instead, officially ending the Miz-Hayes alliance and setting the stage for new rivalries to emerge.