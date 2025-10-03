WWE SmackDown takes place this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network and Netflix, live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Advertised is Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed, Tiffany Stratton & Stephanie Vaquer Crown Jewel contract signing, Sami Zayn’s U.S. title open challenge, Damian Priest will be in action and more.

The following are our WWE SmackDown results from Friday, October 3, 2025. The report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – OCTOBER 3, 2025

Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned …