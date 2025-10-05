Cedric Alexander’s TNA Future In Doubt, Could Reunite With Hurt Syndicate In AEW

According to a report from last month, TNA Wrestling star Cedric Alexander signed a contract with the company after making appearances since June.

However, Fightful Select reports that Alexander’s agreement with TNA Wrestling may be short-term, as his contract is set to expire next week during the Bound For Glory event, potentially making him a free agent.

The report also indicates that TNA hopes to persuade him to re-sign and expects him to do so.

With his impending free agency, there are rumors that he could join AEW and reunite with the Hurt Syndicate; the members of the group are in favor of this move, although nothing is confirmed at this time.

Several TNA talents are currently working without contracts, including some involved in the NXT storyline.

In fact, multiple deals are set to expire at the same time as Alexander’s during Bound For Glory week, but TNA is actively working to renew those contracts. Recently, short-term deals have become increasingly common in the company.