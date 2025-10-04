Backstage News On Alberto El Patron’s WWE Future

Since acquiring AAA several months ago, WWE has signed several of the promotion’s wrestlers to contracts, and many of them have already appeared in their Worlds Collide events. However, one of AAA’s most popular stars, Alberto El Patrón, has yet to make an appearance at Worlds Collide and did not appear at TripleMania either.

This is due to Patrón’s problematic past and his previous issues with WWE. In August, it was reported that WWE had no plans to use him at that time. Nevertheless, Patrón wrestled at a September 26 event for an AAA affiliate, where he teamed with Mr. Iguana to defeat Sam Adonis and DMT Azul.

Fans have chanted for Patrón at several AAA events, including TripleMania, indicating that he remains a popular figure.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has yet to decide what to do regarding Patrón, if they plan to take any action at all.

He was positioned as a top star in AAA, although he recently lost a “loser leaves town” match in the promotion.

Last week, he appeared on a show that was taped before the “loser leaves town” match, but this context was not made clear to the viewing audience.