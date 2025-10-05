Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (10/11/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s Homecoming episode of Collision, which will take place at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

The event is scheduled to air at its regular start time of 8 PM ET on TNT and HBO Max, or immediately following the MLB Playoffs.

The matches include:

– “The Best Wrestler Alive,” “Platinum” Max Caster, and “The Pride of Professional Wrestling,” “The Five Tool Player” Anthony Bowens facing Big Bil and “The Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith in tag team action.

– “The Golden Star” Kota Ibushi will take on Don Callis Family’s “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander in a singles match.

– Eddie Kingston will battle La Facción Ingobernable’s The Beast Mortos in another singles match.

– “Timeless” Toni Storm, AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander, and Harley Cameron will compete against the Triangle of Madness, consisting of “The Toxic Spider” Thekla, Skye Blue, and Julia Hart in a trios match.

– “The Megasus” Megan Bayne and FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood) will face The Conglomeration’s Willow Nightingale and JetSpeed, featuring “The Jet” Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey in trios action.

– Additionally, TayJay (Tay Melo and Anna Jay) will also be in tag team action.

