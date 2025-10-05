Bandido Suffers Injury During ROH World Title Defense At CMLL Event

ROH World Champion and AEW World Tag Team Champion Bandido successfully defended his ROH World Title against Hechicero at CMLL’s recent Viernes Espectacular PPV event in Mexico City. However, the double champion did not come out of the match unscathed.

After the event, Bandido took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo in which he revealed that he suffered a dislocated shoulder injury during the championship match.

He was seen wearing a medical arm sling.

Bandido wrote, “My apologies to all the CMLL fans. My shoulder popped out and went back in place. Thank you, Hechicero, for being a gentleman. We owe a third to our Mexican fans.”