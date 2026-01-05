Sting’s Son Steven Borden Jr. Returns To The Ring At ROH

Second-generation wrestler Steven Borden Jr. continues to turn heads as he builds momentum across AEW- and ROH-related appearances.

Borden was recently back in the ring at ROH tapings held at the eSports Arena in Arlington, Texas, where he faced Jon Cruz. It has not yet been confirmed whether the match will air on a future episode of ROH TV.

The appearance marks another step forward for the son of Sting, who has quietly been gaining experience across multiple platforms. Borden previously worked a dark match at the AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming tapings and has also wrestled for independent promotion DEFY in recent months.

According to Fightful Select, Borden’s latest outing generated strong internal praise. When contacted for comment, Tony Khan, President of All Elite Wrestling, did not hold back in his assessment.

“I THOUGHT HE WAS EXCELLENT. He’s doing a great job. Very exciting in my opinion,” Khan said.

Backstage feedback reportedly went beyond in-ring performance. One longtime AEW staff member was quoted as saying Borden “did great” and singled out his physical conditioning, joking they would “sacrifice years of their NFL team winning to look like him.” According to the report, praise for Borden’s look and presence was among the most common reactions internally.

As for his future with the company, Fightful noted that at least one AEW source expects Borden to be under contract “before long,” if he isn’t already signed behind the scenes.

With consistent ring time, strong internal support, and visible approval from Tony Khan himself, Steven Borden Jr. appears well on his way to carving out his own identity—while living up to one of the most legendary names in professional wrestling.