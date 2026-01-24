Backstage Update On Peter Avalon’s AEW/ROH Status

AEW/ROH star Peter Avalon has been out of in-ring action for over a year due to injuries. His last match took place in December 2024 for Party Hard Wrestling in Arizona.

Avalon underwent shoulder surgery in April and had another surgery in October to address issues with his ACL and meniscus.

Avalon’s status with AEW/ROH was discussed in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers. It was noted that he is still part of the AEW roster but remains on a per-appearance basis, as he has since 2022.

The report also states that Avalon is expected to be out for a while longer as he recovers from his knee surgery, and there is currently no information on when he may return.

Avalon’s last match for AEW took place on May 29, 2024, during an episode of Rampage, where he lost to Satnam Singh. His final match in ROH occurred on October 26, 2024, where he teamed up with Preston Vance but lost to BEEF and JD Drake.