Tony Khan Provides Update On Potential ROH TV Deal

On an episode of the Battleground podcast, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed various topics, including the current status of a potential ROH TV deal.

Khan said, “I definitely am still evaluating the best opportunities for AEW and ROH strategically, and trying to put on exciting events. ROH has had so many great matches, even recently. I’m excited about the upcoming Global Wars ROH/Metroplex show. We’ve filmed some great stuff for ROH that’s going to be airing in the weeks to come. We have top champions there and I’m really proud of what we did.”

On the 2025 ROH has had:

“I think 2025 was my favorite year start to finish of all the ROH. The first year we had three excellent pay-per-views with some of the best wrestling matches I think ever, including to me the FTR vs. the Briscoe trilogy. Probably the greatest tag team wrestling trilogy ever, and one of the greatest wrestling trilogies I think ever. And what a great privilege it was to work with the late great Jay Briscoe, as well as Mark Briscoe and of course FTR, the AEW World Tag Team Champions. And doing these ROH shows, I think this year we put on great pay-per-views and also had great TV events. We had Global Wars Mexico and huge matches all over the world. So we did some really exciting things. And the people who watched ROH, I really believe would tell you that a lot of the best wrestling in the world this past year and best events came in ROH So I can’t say exactly when and how we’ll be showing the TV to more people. But there’s a great platform right now with WatchROH.com that’s does well for us. And that’s why I’ve stuck with that for now until I figure out the best solution that works for everyone including AEW.”

