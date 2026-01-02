Madison Rayne Announces Retirement From In-Ring Competition

Thursday night’s episode of ROH on HonorClub featured pro wrestling veteran Madison Rayne teaming up with Deonna Purrazzo against Billie Starkz and Diamanté, a match they unfortunately lost.

Later in the show, Rayne and Purrazzo appeared in a backstage segment where Rayne spoke about the match, describing it as “very emotional.”

She mentioned that the wrestling business has given her so much, but she felt it was “the end of an era” for her.

Rayne acknowledged that she saw this moment coming, especially after losing her father earlier in the year, which she said caused her to lose a part of herself. However, she expressed that she has found her place as a coach and praised Purrazzo, her tag partner and best friend, stating that it was the perfect way to conclude her 20-year career.

Madison Rayne is a former five-time TNA Knockout World Champion and a three-time TNA Knockout World Tag Team Champion.

Her in-ring career began in 2005, during which she has had stints with SHIMMER, TNA, ROH, and AEW, and participated in the 2018 Mae Young Classic for WWE.

