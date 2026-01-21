Photos: Maria Kanellis And Mike Bennett Welcome Third Child

Congratulations are in order for Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett, who announced the birth of their third child this week.

Taking to social media, Maria shared the joyful news along with photos of the family welcoming a baby boy into the world. “William Mercury Bennett was born yesterday afternoon at 7 pounds 7 ounces and 18.8 inches,” Maria wrote. “He is an absolute angel.”

Maria went on to explain the heartfelt meaning behind their son’s name. “William gets his name from his great-grandfather who is my godfather and was an immigrant from Greece. And my brother who is a veteran, husband, father, and wonderful brother. They are two of the toughest men I know.”

She added that William Mercury carries a powerful meaning as well. “William Mercury’s name means strong-willed warrior, messenger. We are so in love.”

Maria concluded the announcement with a meaningful biblical quote: “For this child I have prayed. — 1 Samuel 1:27”

Kanellis and Bennett, both longtime veterans of All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor, have frequently shared their family journey with fans over the years.

Congratulations to Maria, Mike, and their growing family on the arrival of baby William Mercury Bennett.