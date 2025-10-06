Giulia Reaches 100 Days As WWE Women’s United States Champion

WWE Women’s United States Champion Giulia has officially crossed the 100-day mark of her reign, a major milestone in her young WWE career. The international star captured the title on the June 27, 2025 episode of SmackDown, where she defeated Zelina Vega to become the third woman to hold the championship.

Her reign has already eclipsed Vega’s 62-day run and now puts her on track to potentially set the record as the longest-reigning Women’s United States Champion in the title’s short history. That distinction is currently held by Chelsea Green, who reigned from December 14, 2024, until February 2025 after winning the inaugural tournament final against Michin. Giulia is now just over a month away from surpassing that mark.

Since winning the championship, Giulia has lived up to her reputation as a dominant and confident champion, successfully defending against multiple challengers. Most recently, she retained the title on the September 5 episode of SmackDown, defeating Michin in a hard-fought bout. Her victory over Vega back in June, which crowned her champion, was followed by Giulia declaring that her triumph was “just inevitability.”

The WWE Women’s United States Championship was introduced in November 2024 as the SmackDown counterpart to Raw’s Women’s Intercontinental Championship, further elevating the women’s division.

With the 100-day milestone now behind her, Giulia has firmly established herself as the centerpiece of the blue brand’s women’s division. Her next challenger has yet to be named, but with a stacked roster of contenders, it likely won’t be long before she faces her next big test.