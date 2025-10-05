WWE Star Becomes Most Expensive Cameo Personality Ever

WWE Superstar Tama Tonga is turning heads for reasons outside the ring, as the Bloodline enforcer has set a new record on Cameo by listing his price for a business video at $10,000 — the highest on the entire platform.

Fans looking for a more traditional interaction can still book a personal video for $100, but Tonga’s premium business rate puts him in a league of his own, far exceeding the fees charged by most celebrities, athletes, and entertainers on the site. His Cameo profile shows that his last video was completed in 2023, prior to signing with WWE, and features 36 five-star reviews. His average video length is listed as 1 minute and 13 seconds.

Tama Tonga made his long-awaited WWE debut in April 2024, aligning with his brother Tonga Loa as enforcers for the new “Tribal Chief” Solo Sikoa. The duo, known as the “MFTs,” quickly became a dominant force within The Bloodline, helping reshape the faction’s direction following Roman Reigns’ hiatus.

Unfortunately, Tonga’s in-ring momentum was halted just weeks into his WWE run when he suffered an injury in April, sidelining him for the foreseeable future. While Tonga Loa has remained active alongside Solo, the timeline for Tama’s return remains unclear.

Even while recovering, Tonga is clearly capitalizing on his growing star power — and his bold Cameo pricing is the latest example of his larger-than-life presence both inside and outside WWE.