Carlos Silva Talks TNA – WWE Partnership, Future Goals, And Building New Stars

TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva discussed various topics with Justin Barrasso for Undisputed, including the company’s partnership with WWE.

Silva said, “It’s very important that we do everything we can for our fans. WWE is at the top of the space and sport, but we have our own place in wrestling. We have a lot of goals to accomplish, especially with the best fan experience.”

On his executive team:

“We have some great minds in the company, like Eric Tompkins, Tommy Dreamer, and Ross Forman. We brought in sports executives for production and marketing, too. We’re bringing best practices from sports and applying them to our live events. It’s a team that is pulling all together, and that makes a big difference.”

He continued, “It’s been a great nine months, but we’re not going to slow down. We have a lot of goals. We can develop young stars. Joe Hendry is a great example. I know he wrestled elsewhere, but TNA provided a platform for him to reach new levels–then you saw him at WrestleMania. TNA is a place for young stars like Leon Slater. It’s a place for legends like The Hardys and stars like Eric Young, Nic Nemeth, Matt Cardona, and Frankie Kazarian–and I could go on and on.”