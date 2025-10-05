Former WWE Star Turns Heel In MLW

At MLW’s “Slaughterhouse” event on Saturday night, former WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle shocked fans by turning heel and officially retiring his beloved “King of Bros” persona. In a dramatic post-match promo, Riddle declared that the laid-back, easygoing character that defined his career for nearly a decade is now gone — replaced by a more ruthless and aggressive version of himself known as “Rude Dude.”

The character shift came during a chaotic main event against former MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone. As Hammerstone set up for his “Nightmare Pendulum” finisher, Mads Krugger interfered and attacked him. The situation escalated further when former WWE star Dijak stormed the ring wielding a steel chair. With the referee down, Riddle seized the opportunity, hitting Hammerstone with a low blow before covering him for the pin once the official recovered.

After the controversial victory, Riddle grabbed a microphone and addressed the crowd, proclaiming the “King of Bros” era dead and announcing the beginning of a darker, more vicious chapter in his career.

The “King of Bros” gimmick was pivotal to Riddle’s rise in professional wrestling. Transitioning from a successful UFC career, Riddle signed with WWE in 2018 and quickly became a standout star in NXT before moving to the main roster. He went on to win the United States Championship and captured the Raw Tag Team Titles twice alongside Randy Orton as part of the fan-favorite duo RK-Bro.

Since leaving WWE, Riddle has maintained a strong presence across the global wrestling scene, including a run in NJPW, where he captured the NJPW World Television Championship. His heel turn in MLW represents a significant reinvention, signaling his intent to evolve creatively and showcase a more ruthless side of his character as “Rude Dude.”