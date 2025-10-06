Joe Hendry Announced As Special Guest Referee For NXT vs. TNA Showdown Match

TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella recently announced on his Twitter (X) account that Joe Hendry will serve as the special guest referee for the men’s Survivor Series-style 4-on-4 matchup at this Tuesday’s NXT vs. TNA Showdown.

The match will feature WWE NXT Champion Ricky Saints, TNA World Champion Trick Williams, “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans, and Myles Borne competing against “The Realest” Mike Santana, TNA International Champion “The King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian, The System’s Moose, and TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater.

This announcement comes on the heels of Jordynne Grace being named the special guest referee for the women’s Survivor Series-style 4-on-4 matchup. Both Hendry and Grace emphasized the importance of being a part of the show by any means necessary.