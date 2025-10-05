Backstage News On Potential Successors To Triple H As WWE Head Of Creative

In a recent edition of Fightful Select Answers, Sean Ross Sapp discussed various topics, including potential replacements for Paul “Triple H” Levesque as head of creative at WWE.

Sapp mentioned that two leading candidates are former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz, recognized for his collaboration with TKO Board of Directors member The Rock, and top WWE star CM Punk.

Additionally, Sapp indicated that it would not be surprising if CM Punk took over NXT when Shawn Michaels retires as the executive producer of the developmental brand.

He also pointed out that Drake Maverick and Robert Roode could gain influence in the creative department, while emphasizing that WWE will always need a final decision-maker similar to Triple H.