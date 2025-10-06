WWE Files Application For Its Classic “Block” Logo

WWE filed a new trademark for a version of its classic “block” logo on Wednesday, October 1st, as reported by Fightful.com. This trademark is intended for entertainment services.

The classic “block” logo, which features two stacked W’s, dates back to the WWF days. WWE has utilized this version of the logo for its Legends content.

Below is the description submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“Mark For: WW™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.”