WWE LFG Season Two Winners Announced

The season finale of the A&E competition series “WWE LFG” has recently concluded, revealing the winners of both the men’s and women’s competitions.

Dani Sekelsky triumphed in the women’s competition by defeating PJ Vasa (Penina Tuilaepa) in the finals, while Shiloh Hill emerged victorious in the men’s competition by defeating Harlem Lewis.

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive Shawn Michaels selected the winners for both categories.

There is currently no information on when Sekelsky and Hill will make their debuts in NXT, but updates will be provided as they become available.

DANI SEKELSKY WINS WWE LFG SEASON TWO! Shawn Michaels chooses Sekelsky over Penina Tuilaepa (PJ Vasa) in the finals Dani Sekelsky will debut on NXT soon!pic.twitter.com/6WRlhmxvzT — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) October 6, 2025