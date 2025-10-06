Tiffany Stratton Originally Wanted To Compete In The Olympics Before WWE

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton recently spoke with Sidewalks Entertainment about various topics.

She shared that her ultimate goal was to compete in the Olympics. However, an injury prevented her from pursuing that dream, which ultimately led to the start of her in-ring career with the company.

Stratton said, “So, yes, I was a gymnast basically my entire life. I grew up doing gymnastics. I wanted to go to the Olympics. That was like my ultimate goal. However, injuries and stuff like that kind of had me fall short of that. So eventually I had to quit gymnastics. It was very sad. Then I took up CrossFit and then I did bodybuilding for a little bit. I kind of was- I wanted to do something a little bit more competitive and I saw wrestling on Instagram and my mom and I too were scrolling through the channels and SmackDown was on. My mom had mentioned like, ‘that’s totally something I can see you doing’, I was like, ‘yeah, whatever, mom, it’s fine.’”

She continued, “Then eventually I was like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna give it a go.’ So I looked up my nearest pro wrestling school, and it was Mr. Kennedy’s. I signed up for classes. Then my mom actually got in contact with Greg Gagne, who is an old wrestler for WWE. He agreed to train me and help me get a tryout. Then I tried out and they signed me a week later and I went through the whole system. I was in NXT for a little bit. I was there for about two years. Then I got called up around the Royal Rumble two years ago. Then eventually I won Money In The Bank and I cashed in and I became the WWE Women’s Champion and here we are.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)