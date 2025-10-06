Tiffany Stratton On Why Las Vegas Was The Ideal Location For Her First WrestleMania

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton recently spoke with Sidewalks Entertainment about various topics.

She mentioned that WrestleMania 41 was her first-ever WrestleMania and described Las Vegas as the ideal location for the event, calling it iconic and the sports entertainment capital of the world.

Stratton said, “Last year was actually my first WrestleMania ever. I was super nervous. It was in Las Vegas. So I felt like it was the perfect state for my first ever WrestleMania. I feel like Las Vegas is iconic.”

She continued, “It’s the sports entertainment capital of the world. So it was the perfect place to host WrestleMania. WrestleMania is like the Super Bowl of wrestling of WWE. They have literally something for everybody in Las Vegas. This year they’re going to have RAW. They’re going to have SmackDown. They’re going to have NXT Stand and Deliver there. There’s going to be after parties. There’s going to be watch parties all along the strip. So I’m excited to go back. I’m going to make my time there super fun and hopefully do a bunch of things along the strip.”

Stratton added, “I’m excited to go back. It’s like kind of nostalgic for me. That’s where I had my first ever WrestleMania. So yeah, I’m excited.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)