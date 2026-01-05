Zoey Stark Teases WWE Return After Devastating Knee Injury

Zoey Stark may be closing in on her long-awaited return to WWE Raw.

The Raw star took to social media this week to share a new photo showcasing her physique following months of rehabilitation, accompanied by a short but telling caption: “Almost….” The post immediately sparked speculation among fans that her in-ring comeback could be imminent.

Stark has been sidelined for more than six months after suffering a brutal knee injury on the May 19, 2025, episode of Raw. The injury occurred during a Money in the Bank qualifying match against Kairi Sane and Rhea Ripley. The damage was extensive, with Stark tearing her ACL, MCL, and meniscus—three major ligaments—forcing officials to pull her from the match before its conclusion.

Despite the severity of the injury, Stark has consistently shared positive updates throughout her recovery, and her latest post suggests she has maintained elite conditioning during her time away from television.

When Stark does make her return to the red brand, she’ll be stepping back into a dramatically changed landscape. During her absence, her former faction, the Pure Fusion Collective, quietly dissolved. Both Sonya Deville and Shayna Baszler departed WWE, leaving Stark without her longtime allies and set to resume her career as a solo competitor.

With the Road to WrestleMania underway and Raw’s women’s division continuing to evolve, Stark’s eventual return could add a much-needed injection of intensity and credibility to the roster. For now, all signs point to her being closer than ever to stepping back between the ropes.