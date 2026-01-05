WWE Star Teases Match With Matt Cardona Following Return

Matt Cardona officially returned to WWE SmackDown on the latest episode, defeating Kit Wilson in singles action. Unlike his brief appearance in November, Cardona was introduced this time as a full-time member of the roster under his real name, signaling a definitive move away from the Zack Ryder persona.

The victory establishes Cardona’s new direction on the blue brand and marks his first official win since rejoining WWE. His November appearance came as a surprise entry in the John Cena “Last Time Is Now” Tournament, where he competed under the Zack Ryder name and was eliminated in the opening round by LA Knight. Friday night’s win makes it clear that this return is not a one-off.

Following the episode, Shawn Spears took to social media to tease a possible future matchup with his former colleague, now that both men are once again under the WWE umbrella.

“So maybe NOW I can wrestle @TheMattCardona again…,” Spears wrote.

Spears, who returned to WWE in 2024, is currently part of the WWE NXT brand. He leads the faction The Culling alongside Niko Vance and Izzi Dame, and is the reigning NXT North American Champion.

While Cardona is now firmly positioned on SmackDown and Spears remains in NXT, WWE’s growing openness to crossover appearances leaves the door open for the two to eventually collide again—either in NXT, on SmackDown, or at a special event.

For now, Cardona’s return win sets the tone for his new WWE chapter, while Spears’ tease adds early intrigue to what could become a compelling future matchup between two veterans with unfinished business.