Report: WWE SmackDown’s Three-Hour Format May Not Last All Of 2026

While WWE SmackDown officially launched its new three-hour format on the USA Network this week, a new report suggests the expanded runtime may only be temporary.

Speaking on the Bryan and Vinny Show, Bryan Alvarez noted that SmackDown’s current three-hour block is expected to follow a familiar pattern—potentially reverting back to two hours later in the year.

According to Alvarez, when WWE announced the January 2026 shift to a three-hour format, sources indicated that the plan would likely mirror 2025. Last year, SmackDown also ran for three hours during the first half of the year before scaling back to its traditional two-hour runtime.

“I was told, when the announcement was made that they were going back to three hours in January, that it probably was going to be the same thing this year, where it would be a three hour show for the first half, or whatever,” Alvarez said.

The reasoning appears to be driven largely by network strategy. Alvarez explained that USA Network likely views SmackDown as a strong lead-in vehicle and may want to position another original program behind it later in the year—similar to the previously aired Braun Strowman-led series—which would require SmackDown to return to a two-hour format.

While Alvarez reiterated his long-standing opinion that “three hours is too long for any wrestling show,” he was complimentary of the execution of the first SmackDown episode of 2026. Unlike the three-hour editions in 2025 that often struggled to fill time, Alvarez felt this week’s broadcast made effective use of the extra hour.

“This show, they brought up some new wrestlers from NXT… They had more than enough talent to fill up the three hours,” he noted.

The episode featured appearances and spotlight moments for several recent call-ups and signings, including Trick Williams, Jordynne Grace, Je’Von Evans, and Matt Cardona, helping justify the expanded runtime—at least in the short term.

As of now, WWE has not officially confirmed whether SmackDown will remain three hours for all of 2026. However, if history is any indication, fans should be prepared for the blue brand to eventually trim back down to two hours once the network’s broader programming plans take shape later in the year.