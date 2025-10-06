Eric Bischoff Reveals Reason Hulk Hogan Agreed To Shave His Mustache In WCW

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff discussed various topics on a recent episode of his podcast, “83 Weeks.” One of the main subjects was the probable reason why the late, great Hulk Hogan agreed to have his iconic mustache shaved by the Dungeon of Doom on the October 2, 1995, episode of Monday Nitro. This event occurred during the buildup to Hogan’s match against The Giant at Halloween Havoc.

Bischoff said, “I’m not 100% sure, but I would bet a lot of money it had to do with a movie role or a commercial opportunity, because otherwise there’s no way he’s doing that. I would think he’s not selling that hard for, no, I don’t see it.”

On an external obligation being the driving force behind the on-screen moment:

“There was an agenda attached to that creative and I don’t think it had anything to do with wrestling. I think there was either a commercial role, a TV role, or something to that effect.”

On it likely being a last-minute thing:

“If that would have been a discussion that happened four weeks in advance, or six weeks in advance, and you build a story around it, it would have been so much better. But this was probably Friday afternoon, he probably got a phone call from his agent, and there’s going to be an audition on Wednesday, so what can we do? ‘Gonna have to shave your mustache off anyway. Let’s work it into a storyline. It’s very conceivable that it came about kind of like within that kind of a time frame.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

