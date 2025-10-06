Santos Escobar Expected To Leave WWE As Contract Nears Expiration

The future of former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar is up in the air, as a new report from Fightful Select reveals that his current WWE contract is set to expire “very soon.” According to sources within WWE, it’s not expected that Escobar will re-sign with the company at this time, though both sides have reportedly had conversations about a potential extension.

The news comes amid Escobar’s lengthy absence from WWE television and a series of cryptic social media posts that have fueled speculation about his next move. His last televised match took place in February 2025, and his most recent in-ring appearance for WWE was at a Supershow live event in Mexico.

Escobar’s career trajectory once appeared destined for superstardom. Before joining WWE, he was a decorated performer in Mexico and the U.S. independent scene, wrestling under a mask as El Hijo del Fantasma. He gained international recognition as King Cuerno in Lucha Underground, where he became one of the promotion’s most compelling villains.

After signing with WWE in 2019, Escobar quickly became the centerpiece of the NXT cruiserweight division, unmasking and forming the dominant Legado Del Fantasma faction. His reign as NXT Cruiserweight Champion lasted more than 300 days, cementing his place as one of the brand’s top stars.

Following his main roster call-up, Legado Del Fantasma was folded into the reformed Latino World Order (LWO) alongside Rey Mysterio. However, Escobar eventually turned on his mentor and reformed Legado as a heel stable. Despite the high-profile storyline, the group’s momentum has cooled in recent months, and Escobar’s disappearance from TV has left many fans questioning WWE’s creative direction for him.

If Escobar opts to leave WWE, industry insiders expect him to be in high demand worldwide. A return to AAA or CMLL in Mexico is considered likely, while a jump to AEW could also be on the table — potentially reigniting old rivalries and offering fresh opportunities on a global stage.

As of now, Santos Escobar’s future remains uncertain, but his next move could have major implications for the wrestling landscape.