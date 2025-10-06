Paul Heyman Expands Creative Empire With New Collaboration At MCM Studios

The following was issued to us:

PAUL HEYMAN’S LOOKING4LARRY ANNOUNCES BOLD PARTNERSHIP WITH MCM STUDIOS IN NEW YORK CITY

The Company, Co-Founded By The WWE Hall of Famer, Partners With The Industry’s Hottest Studio To Create A Leading Full-Service Destination

MCM Studios Will Leverage Proprietary Cutting-Edge AI Services For Clients

New York, NY — October, 2025 — Today, creative agency Looking4Larry, co-founded by WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman and Emmy and 2x Clio-award winner Mitchell Stuart, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Michael Canzoniero’s MCM Studios, bringing together Hollywood and New York powerhouses to create an AI-forward, world-class production destination in the heart of New York City.

Through the partnership, Looking4Larry and MCM Studios will combine their network of creators, producers, innovators and technicians who thrive on pushing bold ideas forward. The new collaboration offers multiple sound stages, event spaces, and cutting-edge post-production suites all under one roof. This unified space will serve as a true creative playground, designed to take productions from concept to execution with seamless efficiency.

“My entire life and career have revolved around disruptive production, and Looking4Larry was specifically built to live at the intersection of sports, entertainment, storytelling, and technology,” said Paul Heyman. “This partnership with Michael Canzoniero and MCM Studios is a natural next step for the Looking4Larry Agency and one that will prove to be a game-changer. We’re the hottest studio in New York City right now, and we’ll soon be one of the most technologically competitive studios in the world.”

Whether it’s digital shoots, broadcast television, feature films, or branded content, the partnership provides unmatched flexibility for productions of all sizes and budgets. From early-stage development to final delivery, every phase of the creative process can now be executed in one centralized, collaborative location.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with Mitchell for decades, building a long-term creative foundation together,” said Michael Canzoniero, CEO and Creative Director of MCM Studios. “Now, with the full array of superpowers that Paul Heyman and Looking4Larry bring, we’ve assembled a world-class creative and production team—client-first professionals dedicated to delivering at the highest level.”

For over a decade, Looking4Larry has worked with some of the world’s most iconic brands including Spotify, 2K Sports, EA Sports, MSG Entertainment, Hard Rock Hotels and Casinos, iHeart Media, Feld Entertainment, NASCAR and Broadway’s Moulin Rouge and Phantom of the Opera. Looking4Larry continues to craft campaigns that not only connect emotionally but perform commercially and create a lasting impact on culture.

For years, MCM has been a trusted production destination for leading talent and brands, including First We Feasts’ Hot Ones, One Course With JB Smoove, HBO’s Gaming Wall St., Broadway’s Aladdin and Shucked, Moschino, Nike and more. Now, with expanded physical infrastructure and capabilities, Looking4Larry and MCM Stages are poised to redefine what’s possible in modern content creation for all types of creatives.

About Looking4Larry

Founded by WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman and multi-award–winning director and brand storyteller Mitchell Stuart, Looking4Larry is a full-service creative agency that thrives on building innovative startups and reigniting established brands.

With a loyal community of millions of engaged followers, L4L has earned a reputation for delivering campaigns that extend beyond traditional blueprints—melding sports, entertainment, technology, and culture to create work that doesn’t just capture attention, but ignites movements.

About MCM Studios

Founded by CEO and Creative Director Mike Canzoniero, MCM Studios has become a trusted partner to industry-leading production companies and some of the most recognizable names in unscripted, live, and scripted entertainment.

With facilities designed for ambition, MCM offers advanced camera and lighting systems, multiple sound stages, and full-service post-production suites—including editing, color, and audio finishing. From concept to final cut, MCM provides the infrastructure, technology, and expertise to support productions of every scale and deliver work at the highest level.