Backstage News On John Cena’s Final Match Opponent

The opponent for John Cena’s final professional wrestling match has reportedly been decided — and it’s none other than “The Ring General” GUNTHER. According to a new report from Dave Meltzer, WWE has chosen the former Intercontinental and World Heavyweight Champion to face Cena in the legendary star’s farewell bout, which will headline a special Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

Meltzer reports that WWE may present the matchup through a storyline tournament, possibly announced on television by Paul “Triple H” Levesque, where top stars will compete for the honor of being Cena’s last opponent. However, multiple sources have confirmed that regardless of how the storyline unfolds, GUNTHER is already locked in as the chosen name for the match.

“Multiple sources over the last two days have confirmed the name, and the WWE internal listing for the Saturday Night’s Main Event at this point lists that as the only match on the show,” Meltzer wrote. “Two sources have confirmed that the latest plan is for a tournament to be announced, possibly on the air by Paul Levesque, with top wrestlers vying to be Cena’s last opponent. But multiple have confirmed, however it reaches the conclusion, that GUNTHER was the person chosen for the match.”

The decision to pit Cena against GUNTHER is a fitting conclusion to the 16-time world champion’s storied career. Cena has dedicated his farewell tour to elevating the next generation of WWE superstars, and a showdown with one of the most respected and dominant in-ring performers of the modern era is a poetic final chapter.

GUNTHER’s main roster run has been nothing short of historic. He shattered records with a 666-day reign as Intercontinental Champion, restoring the championship’s prestige and delivering critically acclaimed matches against some of WWE’s top names. He has also captured the World Heavyweight Championship twice, cementing his place as a perennial main event talent.

A clash between WWE’s defining face of the past two decades and a man who represents the company’s present and future promises to be one of the most significant and emotionally charged matches in WWE history — a farewell fitting for John Cena’s iconic career.