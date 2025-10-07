WWE NXT Showdown Preview For Tonight (10/7/2025): Orlando, FL.

NXT vs. TNA are in a showdown tonight!

NXT Showdown is live at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Advertised for the show this evening are the following matches:

* Team NXT (Ricky Saints, Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, and Myles Borne) vs. Team TNA (Mike Santana, Moose, Leon Slater, and Frankie Kazarian) in a 4-on-4 Men’s Survivor Series Tag Team Elimination Match

* Team NXT (Jacy Jayne, Sol Ruca, Jaida Parker, and Lola Vice) vs. Team TNA (Kelani Jordan, Jessie McKay, Cassie Lee, and Mara Sade) in a 4-on-4 Women’s Survivor Series Tag Team Elimination Match with Jordynne Grace as special guest referee

* The Hardy Boyz vs. DarkState in a Winner Take All Match for the TNA World Tag Team Championships & NXT Tag Team Championships

* Mustafa Ali vs. Ethan Page (c) for the NXT North American Championship