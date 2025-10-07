WWE Plans Special Reward For Fan Who Buys One Millionth Ticket In 2025

WWE has been on an impressive streak lately, experiencing strong ticket sales. The company is on track to sell over one million tickets this year, and to celebrate this significant milestone, they are planning a special event.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE intends to reward the fan who purchases the one millionth ticket this year.

Meltzer also noted that they expect to sell this ticket sometime in the first half of December 2025.

While the details of how WWE will reward the fan who buys the one millionth ticket have not yet been revealed, this announcement comes in the wake of some backlash regarding the high ticket prices for WrestleMania 42.

The lowest-priced seats for the event are $850, and prices can exceed $2,000 for floor seats.