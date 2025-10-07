Current Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Crown Jewel

WWE is set to host its Crown Jewel Premium Live Event (PLE) this Saturday, October 11, at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.

The latest betting odds have been released for four key matches: the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship, the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship, a significant singles match, and a notable tag team match.

Seth Rollins is favored to defeat Cody Rhodes and become the new Men’s Crown Jewel Champion. Stephanie Vaquer is expected to beat Tiffany Stratton and claim the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship.

In the singles match, John Cena is anticipated to defeat AJ Styles. Additionally, in the tag team match, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY are favored to win against Asuka and Kairi Sane.

You can check out the latest betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE Men’s Crown Jewel Championship Match

The Vision’s WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins: -300 vs. Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes: +200

WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Match

WWE Women’s World Champion “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer: -225 vs. WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton: +160

Singles Match

John Cena: -1000 vs. “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles: +500

Tag Team Match

RHIYO (“The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley and “The Genius Of The Sky” IYO SKY): -1500 The Kabuki Warriors (“The Empress Of Tomorrow” Asuka and “The Pirate Princess Kairi Sane): +600