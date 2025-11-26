Backstage News On Aigle Blanc Coming Up With His New AAA Ring Name

WWE signed top European wrestler Aigle Blanc earlier this year, and it was recently announced that he will be debuting in AAA later this month under the ring name Elio Lefleur.

According to Corey Brennan from Fightful, Blanc chose the name Elio Lefleur himself, and WWE ultimately approved it.

Blanc, who hails from Paris, France, has previously competed in various promotions, including wXw, NORTH Wrestling, and Revolution Pro Wrestling. He reportedly participated in WWE tryouts during WrestleMania weekend and was subsequently signed along with other European talents like Mike D Vecchio and Zozaya. It will be interesting to see how Blanc performs in AAA with his new persona, Elio Lefleur.

Lefleur is scheduled to compete at AAA Alianzas on Friday, November 28, at the Auditorio GNP Seguros in Puebla, Mexico. He will face Jack Cartwheel and Chris Carter in a Triple Threat Match, which will serve as a qualifying match to determine the second challenger for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship.